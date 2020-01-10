Arunachal govt formulating policy to streamline appointment of

The Arunachal Pradesh government is formulating a policy to streamline the appointments of gaon burha (village headman) and gaon buri (village headwoman), Chief Minister Pema Khandu told the Assembly on Friday. Replying to a question of BJP member Kento Rina during Question Hour, Khandu said the General Administration department has prepared the policy which is to be approved by the government.

"We will soon call an all-party meeting to discuss on the policy and for vetting before approving it," the chief minister said. Terming gaon burha institution as an important organization in the state, Khandu informed that a gaon burha controls 50 household or 100 members in a village.

Participating in the discussion, BJP member Gabriel D Wangsu suggested the government to appoint gaon burhis in many areas in the state. The Gaon burha institution in the state was introduced under the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation, 1945, so as to ensure that a vast majority of disputes and cases, both civil and criminal, were adjudicated in accordance with the prevailing traditional codes of the tribal communities..

