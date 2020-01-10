Eight persons airlifted from Lahaul-Spiti to Shimla due to medical emergency

A total of eight persons were airlifted from Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti to Shimla here on Friday due to medical emergency. A medical emergency was reported through a radio message, where a 45-year-old Vijay Kumar from Bida District and another 26-year-old male from Spiti district was kept under medical supervision, informed Jeevan Singh Negi, Additional District Magistrate of Spiti Valley's Kaza town.

On Thursday, Additional District Magistrate had asked for the patients to be airlifted to IGMC Shimla in a message to Deputy Commissioner Keylong office and other Himachal officials for further treatment of the medical afflicted. A helicopter sortie from Kaza to Shimla was asked from the district official amid health emergency in the Himachal region. (ANI)

