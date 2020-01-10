Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strong US-India ties mean more jobs: US Consul General

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 20:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:30 IST
Strong US-India ties mean more jobs: US Consul General

The United States and India are closer partners than ever before, and strong commercial ties mean creation of more jobs in both the countries, a senior US official said here on Friday. Consul General David J Ranz visited Bhopal and met government officials, members of civil society, business leaders, journalists and students.

"In his discussions during his first visit to Bhopal he emphasized that the United States and India are closer partners now than ever before and stronger commercial ties means more jobs in both countries," US Consulate General's Mumbai spokesperson Nick Novak said. Ranz "reinforced the importance of free press" during his interaction with students, Novak's statement added.

The Consul General also met Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava. "Discussed in detail on the issue of employment for Madhya Pradesh youths in collaboration with the centre and also new agriculture techniques," Bhargava tweeted later.

Ranz would also be meeting governor Lalji Tandon and chief minister Kamal Nath during his visit..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing working with U.S. agencies to get approval to assist in Iran crash probe

Boeing Co said Friday it is working with U.S. regulators to assist in the investigation of Wednesdays crash of a Ukranian 737-800 airliner in Iran that killed 176 people.Under U.S. sanctions law, the U.S. Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets ...

ED attaches Rs 78-cr worth assets of ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, others

Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said on Friday. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Launderin...

Gujarat Assembly passes resolution supporting CAA

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for securing the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The resolution, which was opposed by Co...

UPDATE 1-At least two killed in school shooting in northern Mexico

At least two people were killed and four injured in a shooting at a school in the northern Mexican city of Torreon, local media and a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.A child aged around 11 entered the private school with two ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020