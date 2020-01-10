Left Menu
Probe into JNU violence case 'shoddy'; sack Delhi police chief, JNU VC: Cong

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • Created: 10-01-2020 20:41 IST
Accusing the Delhi Police of conducting a "shoddy" investigation into the JNU violence case, the Congress on Friday alleged that it was clearly influenced by the government, the home minister and the ruling party, and demanded the removal of the city police chief and the university's vice chancellor. The Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects in the JNU violence case and claimed that JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was one of them. Of the nine, seven belong to left-leaning student organisations while two are affiliated to right-wing students' body, it said.

Congress' senior spokesperson Ajay Maken said question marks have been raised on the investigations by the Delhi police as it has "failed to carry out the probe independently" and identify the culprits. "It is a shoddy investigation to say the least. The victims have been made the accused. The investigation is clearly influenced by the government, the home minister and the ruling party," he told reporters.

Playing some video clips purportedly of the January 5 violence in the JNU campus, the party claimed that one Vikas Patel has been identified by the police as a rioter, but his real name is Shiv Mandal. Raising questions on the probe, Maken said, "The Delhi Police has not done a good work as far as investigation is concerned and in a way it seems that the force was also an accomplice in the entire incident because everything happened in front of it. The Delhi police has not been able to identify even a single rioter correctly, it has wrongly identified them."

Alleging that the Delhi police has carried out the probe under the influence of the home ministry, the Congress leader said, "There should be investigations against the home minister also." "The Congress party demands immediate removal of the Delhi police commissioner and the JNU vice chancellor. The role of Home Minister Amit Shah should also be probed. The Congress president has already demanded an independent judicial probe into the JNU violence case," he said.

The Congress spokesperson said the BJP-led government should at least agree to their veteran leader Murli Manohar Joshi, who has called for the removal of JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

