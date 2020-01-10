Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt making all efforts to raise stature of Hindi globally: MoS MEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:17 IST
Govt making all efforts to raise stature of Hindi globally: MoS MEA

The government is making all efforts to promote use of Hindi in politics and diplomacy, and raise the stature of the language globally, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday. He was addressing a gathering of diplomats, students of the Hindi language from various countries, poets and other personalities on 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas' at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here.

The Union minister reiterated that the Centre has been making efforts for the promotion of Hindi as an official language of the United Nations and its propagation worldwide. Secretary (East) in the MEA, Vijay Thakur Singh, said the next regional Hindi conference is being organised in Fiji and Muraleedharan is slated to attend the event.

The ministry and the Indian Missions have been celebrating 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas' on January 10 annually since 2006 by organising various events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message was also read out by a senior MEA official on the occasion.

"Hindi's stature has gone up world over, and it is becoming a language of science and technology, and the information revolution. It is essential to spread this language," the message said. Muraleedharan said, "The government is making all efforts to promote use of Hindi in politics and diplomacy and raise the stature of the language globally."

The government had signed an MoU with the UN Secretariat in March 2018 for increasing the volume and frequency of Hindi content produced by the UN to serve Hindi language audiences around the world, he said. The UN, later, had also launched Hindi versions of its social media content on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the minister said.

Various foreign students also shared their experiences of India and of learning Hindi. Sahib Khan, 26, a university student from Afghanistan, praised Indian culture and its diversity.

"In my country, we hear a different kind of 'crackers', but in India, I heard cracking sounds of joy in Diwali. In our country, its just explosions," he said. Shamshul Qamar from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, recited a poem of former prime minster Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi will not send impeachment articles to Senate on Friday

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not send formal charges of misconduct against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Friday, according to a senior Democratic House aide, despite growing expectations that such a move...

U.S. limits public charter flights to Cuba -statement

The United States is limiting the number of flights to Cuba except for those to Jose Marti International Airport in an effort to restrict Havanas revenue, the U.S. State Department said in a statement on Friday.Todays action will further re...

Bedi functioning in 'atrocious' manner: Pondy CM

Intensifying his tirade against Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday accused her of functioning in an atrocious manner by blocking the free rice scheme and interfering in appointment ofthe state electio...

Infosys Q3 net up 23.7% at Rs 4466 cr; raises FY20 revenue outlook to 10-10.5%

Countrys second-largest IT services major Infosys on Friday reported a 23.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the December quarter, which the company executives called satisfactory. The company had posted a net ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020