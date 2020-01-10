Govt making all efforts to raise stature of Hindi globally: MoS MEA

The government is making all efforts to promote use of Hindi in politics and diplomacy, and raise the stature of the language globally, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday. He was addressing a gathering of diplomats, students of the Hindi language from various countries, poets and other personalities on 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas' at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here.

The Union minister reiterated that the Centre has been making efforts for the promotion of Hindi as an official language of the United Nations and its propagation worldwide. Secretary (East) in the MEA, Vijay Thakur Singh, said the next regional Hindi conference is being organised in Fiji and Muraleedharan is slated to attend the event.

The ministry and the Indian Missions have been celebrating 'Vishwa Hindi Diwas' on January 10 annually since 2006 by organising various events. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message was also read out by a senior MEA official on the occasion.

"Hindi's stature has gone up world over, and it is becoming a language of science and technology, and the information revolution. It is essential to spread this language," the message said. Muraleedharan said, "The government is making all efforts to promote use of Hindi in politics and diplomacy and raise the stature of the language globally."

The government had signed an MoU with the UN Secretariat in March 2018 for increasing the volume and frequency of Hindi content produced by the UN to serve Hindi language audiences around the world, he said. The UN, later, had also launched Hindi versions of its social media content on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the minister said.

Various foreign students also shared their experiences of India and of learning Hindi. Sahib Khan, 26, a university student from Afghanistan, praised Indian culture and its diversity.

"In my country, we hear a different kind of 'crackers', but in India, I heard cracking sounds of joy in Diwali. In our country, its just explosions," he said. Shamshul Qamar from Tashkent, Uzbekistan, recited a poem of former prime minster Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

