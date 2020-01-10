Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crime rate in U'khand lowest among northern states

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 21:35 IST
Crime rate in U'khand lowest among northern states

The crime rate in Uttarakhand is the lowest among northern states and it is the safest state for senior citizens to live in, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday. Issuing data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2018, the state police said the number of cognisable offences reported under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Uttarakhand during the year stood reduced at 133.3 per 1 lakh people.

The rate in Uttar Pradesh is 153.5, Jammu and Kashmir 180.4, Himachal Pradesh 200.9 and Haryana 381 per lakh population. With a crime rate of 133.3 per lakh population, Uttarakhand stood at the sixth position in the country and was adjudged the safest state for senior citizens, police said.

The crime rate against SCs and STs in the state had also recorded a drop in comparison to the previous years, they said. Uttarakhand stood third, behind Telangana and Tamil Nadu, in terms of recovery of looted property, 63.2 per cent of looted property was recovered in Uttarakhand in 2018, the state police said, citing NCRB figures.

In Telangana, 70.6 per cent of looted property was recovered during 2018 and in Tamil Nadu at 67 per cent, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Boy kills teacher, self in northern Mexico school; video game questioned

An 11-year-old boy armed with two guns entered a school in northern Mexico, shot dead a teacher and wounded at least six others before killing himself, possibly under the influence of a violent video game, local officials said on Friday. Jo...

Bus carrying 50 passengers catches fire after colliding with truck in UP's Kannuaj

A bus carrying 50 passengers on Friday caught fire after collision with a truck on GT Road here.Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.Further details are awaited. ANI...

'Tiranga Rally' against CAA taken out in Hyderabad

Tiranga Rally against CAA taken out in Hyderabad Eds adding Owaisis comments Hyderabad, Jan 10 PTI Tiranga Rally, an anti-CAA protest led by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, was taken out here on Friday with thousands of people march...

Policeman held for accepting bribe in J&K's Poonch

A Policeman was caught red-handed by Anti Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Friday, officials said. The ACB registered a case against sub inspector Naseer Khan of Men...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020