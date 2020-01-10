Crime rate in U'khand lowest among northern states

The crime rate in Uttarakhand is the lowest among northern states and it is the safest state for senior citizens to live in, the Uttarakhand police said on Friday. Issuing data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for 2018, the state police said the number of cognisable offences reported under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Uttarakhand during the year stood reduced at 133.3 per 1 lakh people.

The rate in Uttar Pradesh is 153.5, Jammu and Kashmir 180.4, Himachal Pradesh 200.9 and Haryana 381 per lakh population. With a crime rate of 133.3 per lakh population, Uttarakhand stood at the sixth position in the country and was adjudged the safest state for senior citizens, police said.

The crime rate against SCs and STs in the state had also recorded a drop in comparison to the previous years, they said. Uttarakhand stood third, behind Telangana and Tamil Nadu, in terms of recovery of looted property, 63.2 per cent of looted property was recovered in Uttarakhand in 2018, the state police said, citing NCRB figures.

In Telangana, 70.6 per cent of looted property was recovered during 2018 and in Tamil Nadu at 67 per cent, it said.

