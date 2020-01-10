Maha boy crushed by school bus moments after alighting from it

A nine-year-old boy was run over on Friday afternoon by the school bus he alighted from moments before in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said. The incident happened at around 3:30pm in the city's Bajeria area, an official said.

"Yash Mewalal Mishra got off the bus at Daulat Patel Square and was crossing the road in front of the vehicle. The driver, thinking the boy had crossed the road behind the bus, took off, crushing him," he said. Mishra is a Class III student of Orange City High School in Mohan Nagar, he added.

"Driver Prafulla Gajanan Mathure (26) has been arrested. Yash was taken to the hospital by Mathure and another person on a scooter but he died shortly after. There was no conductor in the bus. The driver said his wife would fill in as conductor sometimes," he said. Mathure has been charged with causing death due to negligence and rash driving among others, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

