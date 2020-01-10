Bus carrying 50 passengers catches fire after colliding with truck in UP's Kannuaj
A bus carrying 50 passengers on Friday caught fire after collision with a truck on GT Road here.
Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
