Students booked for violating Section 144 at Connaught Place
The Delhi Police has registered a case against a group of students who were protesting at Connaught Place for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said on Friday. The students were part of a march on Thursday to the HRD Ministry.
The march by hundreds of JNU students was stopped when they tried to go towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar sacking over the January 5 violence in the campus. "A case has been registered for violation of Section 144 and obstruction to government duty in Connaught Place," a senior police officer said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- Connaught Place
- JNU
- M Jagadesh Kumar
- HRD Ministry
- Rashtrapati Bhavan
