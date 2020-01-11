Students booked for violating Section 144 at Connaught Place

The Delhi Police has registered a case against a group of students who were protesting at Connaught Place for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said on Friday. The students were part of a march on Thursday to the HRD Ministry.

The march by hundreds of JNU students was stopped when they tried to go towards Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar sacking over the January 5 violence in the campus. "A case has been registered for violation of Section 144 and obstruction to government duty in Connaught Place," a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.