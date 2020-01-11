Special session of Meghalaya Assembly on January 20

A special session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will be held on January 20 for ratification of the Constitution 126th Amendment Bill, 2019, an official said. The bill seeks to extend the reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10-years till January 25, 2030.

The Meghalaya Assemblys Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons said this in a statement here. "The bill was passed by both Houses of Parliament in December, last year and it has to be ratified now by state Assemblies before it is presented to the President for his assent," Simons said..

