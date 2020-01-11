Mathura refinery fire: Condition of 3 workers are improving, says official

The condition of three contract workers, who were admitted to hospitals in Delhi after they were injured in a minor fire at the Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh, are improving, an official said. The workers suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a sump when they were working on an effluent treatment plant on Tuesday, the official said, adding that a probe was on to find out the cause of the blaze.

Pop Singh, Giriraj and Geetam were admitted to two hospitals in Delhi, while a fourth person was discharged from a Mathura hospital on Thursday, said Renu Pathak, the assistant manager of corporate communications at the refinery. The condition of the three workers are improving, she added. PTI CORR

HMB

