Hundreds of students participate in pro-CAA march in Karnataka
At times when there are raging protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, hundreds of students participated in a pro-CAA march here on Friday. The pro-CAA demonstration started from the Basaveshwara college in Bengaluru, where the students carried a 500-meter long Indian national flag.
Several students were holding national flags and placards that read 'We support CAA'. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
