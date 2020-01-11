Renowned historian Chidanadamurthy passes away

Renowned historian and writer M Chidanadamurthy passed away in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 88. He died due to prolonged illness at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He breathed his last at around 4:oo am.

Chidanadamurthy was well known for his campaign to preserve Hampi monuments. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Congress leader Siddaramaiah and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy condoled the demise of the scholar. (ANI)

