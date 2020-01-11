Air passenger held in Mangaluru with undeclared foreign currency worth about Rs 5.5 lakh Mangaluru, Jan 11 (PTI)A Dubai-bound passenger was detained on Saturday at the Mangaluru International Airport here for carrying undocumented foreign currencies totalling Rs 5.48 lakh. During the screening of baggageat the airport early morning, CISF officials observed some suspicious image in the hand baggage of a passenger, who was scheduled to travel by a spice jet flight for Dubai, CISF sources said.

The officials found US dollars, Chinese, Malaysian and Turkish currency valued approximately at Rs 5,48,000. The passenger was detained and the recovered currency was handed over to customs officials for further action.

Custom officials offloaded the passenger and has begun investigation, the sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

