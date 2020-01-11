Oppn's falsehood on CAA created anarchy in country: Amit Shah

Left Menu
  PTI
  Gandhinagar
  Updated: 11-01-2020 14:36 IST
  Created: 11-01-2020 14:36 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that the falsehood being spread by the Opposition parties against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) has created anarchy in the country. Shah also dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Communists to show him any provision in the CAA, which would take away the citizenship of Muslims in the country.

"The opposition does not have any other issue, so they are spreading misinformation and falsehood on CAA. This has resulted in anarchy in the entire country," Shah said. His statements comes in the wake of violent protests in parts of India over the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Shah was speaking at the inauguration of various projects of the Gujarat Police here. "Persecuted minorities have to come to India to save themselves. However, the previous governments did not give any facilities to these migrants thinking that it would make others unhappy," he said.

"Rahulbaba, Mamata, Kejriwal and Communists are spreading lies that CAA will take away the citizenship of Muslims. I challenge them to show me any such provision in the Act," said Shah. "I urge the BJP workers to visit every household and bust the lies and misinformation being spread against the CAA.

Since there is no option to Modiji in politics at present, the opposition is resorting to falsehood," he said. "We have the power to make people understand the truth. After our campaign is over, people of the country will understand the importance of the CAA," Shah said.

He also said that there was no violence in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and not a single person has died there due to it. "Some leaders from the opposition had claimed in the Parliament that there will be bloodbath (if special status of Kashmir is revoked). Such statements are on record. But people gave a befitting reply to such leaders. Not a single person has died there ever since Article 370 was abrogated," the BJP chief said.

Praising the Gujarat Home Department and the state police force for effectively tackling crime, he said maximum use of technology can be made by the governments to curb crime. Shah had earlier served as the minister of state for home in Gujarat when present Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of the state..

