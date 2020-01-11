Goa Cong slams govt over UP conman incident, demands inquiry

Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee on Saturday condemned the state government's failure to keep track of the conman, who posed as a Uttar Pradesh minister and enjoyed status of a state guest for 12 days. Speaking to the media here, GPMCC president Pratima Coutinho said the incident reflects gross negligence on the state government's part, as it left loopholes in the protocol department.

Earlier this week, the Goa crime branch arrested Sunil Singh and four of his accomplices after he was caught impersonating as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. The accused was even assigned a personal security officer and a government vehicle for 12 days before his arrest.

The state government should investigate if any BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh was involved in the offence, Countinho demanded. Records of all state guests should be examined to find out if similar instances have taken place in the past, she added.

"An inquiry should be conducted on how the conman was allowed to enjoy state hospitality at the cost of common man and the money spent on him should be recovered," she said..

