Nigerian man arrested with cocaine worth Rs 40 lakh

A Nigerian national was arrested with cocaine worth approximately Rs. 40 lakhs from Chirag Delhi area, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Locky Ferosin Ovnawa, 33. He was presently staying at Krishna Park, Deoli Road here and hails from Lotey state in Nigeria, they said.

Police have recovered 500 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs. 40 lakhs from his possession. "We received information on Friday about the movement of a Nigerian national involved in supplying of narcotic drugs. Later, the police team laid a trap near slip road Masjid Moth at Chirag Delhi flyover and apprehended the suspect," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

A case has been registered, police said, adding, further investigation is underway.

