Goa govt plans world-class skill development institute

The Goa government on Saturday announced its plans to establish a world-class skill development institute in the state. State minister for skill development Vishwajit Rane said the government has finalised its plans to set up an international skilling institution, in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

The institution will be one of its kind and will not only cater to students from Goa, but also from across the country and world, he said. The government will provide youngsters with facilities to hone their skills and implement Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in a different way, he added..

