Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP bus tragedy: Kannauj district magistrate says 10 bodies recovered

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kannauj
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 15:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 15:56 IST
UP bus tragedy: Kannauj district magistrate says 10 bodies recovered

At least 10 people died and several others received serious burn injuries when a private sleeper double-decker bus burst into flames after colliding with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, an official said on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. He has also sought a report from the district magistrate about the incident.

There were 45 passengers, including three staff, in the bus that was going to Jaipur from Farrukhabad when the accident occurred on the Grand Trunk Road near Chhibramau on Friday night, the police had said. Charred bodies of 10 people have been recovered from the completely-damaged bus, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said, adding one of the bodies has been identified as Rinku Yadav (32), the driver of the truck which collided with the bus.

IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal said both the bus and the truck caught fire after the collision and exact death toll can be established only after DNA tests. Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the spot and rescued many passengers by breaking the window panes. The injured were undergoing treatment at the Tirwa Medical college hospital and the district hospital, the IG said.

SP Amrendra Pratap Singh had said that around 20 people were feared to have lost their lives in the incident. State police chief O P Singh had said a diesel tank apparently exploded under the impact of the collision and the bus burst into flames.

It took three to four fire engines about 30 to 40 minutes to douse the flames. A passenger of the ill-fated bus undergoing treatment at the Saushaiyya hospital in Chhibramau claimed that the bus had around 60 passengers at the time of the accident.

At the Tirwa medical college hospital the injured are still in a state of shock. One of the passengers undergoing treatment at the hospital said that after the

collision she lost consciousness and was not aware as to who brought her and others to hospital. Another passenger said they were dragged out of the burning bus. A report from Farrukhabad stated that five members of a family from Kamalganj, who had boarded the ill-fated bus are missing.

State's Excise Minister Ram Naresh Agnihotri, who rushed to the district on the direction of the chief minister, met senior officials and also inspected the accident site. He met the injured undergoing treatment and handed over Rs 50,000 cheque to each of the nine injured admitted in Saushaiya hospital. State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu too met the injured in the hospital and assured them of full support.

UPSRTC MD Raj Shekhar has directed senior officials of his department to reach the spot and to apprise him about the incident after which necessary action will be taken.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Oman ruler backs policy that made kingdom vital mediator

Omans new royal ruler pledged Saturday to follow the non-interference policy that made the kingdom a vital regional mediator under his late cousin Sultan Qaboos who reigned for half a century. Haitham bin Tariq, the culture minister, was s...

Man `assaults' resident doctor after son dies during treatment

A resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by a man after his son died during treatment at the civic-run Nair Hospital in Central Mumbai on Saturday, the police said. Pawan Patil 13, resident of Bhivandi in neighboring Thane district, was u...

HC restrains 'Chhapaak' makers from screening film without credit to acid attack survivor's lawyer

The Delhi High Court on Saturday restrained the makers of Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak from screening the film without giving credit to the lawyer,&#160;who represented acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on whose life the movie is base...

Malta ruling party members vote to elect new leader and PM

Members of Maltas ruling Labour Party voted on Saturday to elect a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Joseph Muscat who is stepping down following an investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.Muscat is not di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020