Medical College essentiality certificate cancelled due to deficiencies in Kerala, students face difficulties

Around 100 students of SR Medical College here have been left in a lurch as Kerala state government has canceled the `Essentiality Certificate' of the institute in view of gross deficiencies found by the Medical Council of India (MCI) during an inspection.

The students are worried as their transfer to other colleges is uncertain. They told ANI that no college is ready to admit them. They also alleged that after taking the fees in advance, the college management did not provide them basic facilities.

The students have met Kerela Health and Social Welfare Minister KK Shailaja and have briefed her about their problems regarding their admission transfer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.