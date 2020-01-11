Kerala CM condoles Oman Sultan's death
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman. Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world, died on Friday at the age of 79.
"We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Qaboos bin Said al Said, the Sultan of Oman. He was a constant force for good. The Sultan had a special relationship with the people of Kerala. On behalf of the State, I offer our deepest condolences," Vijayan said in a tweet.
Vijayan also said Sultan Qaboos, who was educated in India, maintained a close contact with Indians, especially Keralites. "The Sultan, who assumed charge in 1970, was instrumental in modernising Oman," Vijayan said..
