Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Woman constable shots self dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sitapur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 17:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 17:31 IST
UP: Woman constable shots self dead

A 25-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the head at a police station here on Saturday, an official said. Shobha Chowdhary was on duty at Khairabad police station when she shot herself using the service pistol, said Sitapur Additional Superintendent of Police MP Singh.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said. The woman constable was posted at Khairabad police station for the last two years and was in depression due to some family issues, the ASP said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake

Eds Changes slug Tehran, Jan 11 AP Irans Revolutionary Guard on Saturday acknowledged that it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied ...

RPT -UPDATE 1-Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy rain

Dubai International, one of the worlds busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelle...

I didn't step out of the house for 10 days: Hardik on 2019's chat show controversy

The 2020 has started with love and promise for newly-engaged Hardik Pandya but exactly a year back the flamboyant all-rounder was finding it difficult to even step out of his house following his much-criticised sexist remarks on chat show K...

Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead

Zagreb Croatia, Jan 11 AP A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said. The blaze erupted around 5 am in a privately-run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020