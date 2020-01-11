Maha: Sena MLA, 2 others injured in road accident in Buldhana

Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raimulkar, his driver and bodyguard were seriously injured on Friday night after a speeding truck collided with their car, police said. Raimulkar (55), his driver Punjabrao Gudhdhe and police bodyguard Dnyaneshwar Nikam were heading towards Mehkar in Buldhana, some 500 kilometres from here, when the accident took place, an official said on Saturday.

"A speeding Tata 407 truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the MLA's car and toppled it. All three have sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital nearby and then shifted to a super specialty facility in Aurangabad," the official said. Mehkar police station has registered a case of rash driving and other offences and probe into the incident was underway, he added..

