Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Sena MLA, 2 others injured in road accident in Buldhana

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 17:50 IST
Maha: Sena MLA, 2 others injured in road accident in Buldhana

Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raimulkar, his driver and bodyguard were seriously injured on Friday night after a speeding truck collided with their car, police said. Raimulkar (55), his driver Punjabrao Gudhdhe and police bodyguard Dnyaneshwar Nikam were heading towards Mehkar in Buldhana, some 500 kilometres from here, when the accident took place, an official said on Saturday.

"A speeding Tata 407 truck coming from the opposite direction rammed into the MLA's car and toppled it. All three have sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a hospital nearby and then shifted to a super specialty facility in Aurangabad," the official said. Mehkar police station has registered a case of rash driving and other offences and probe into the incident was underway, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

When Army is ready, why wait to integrate PoK, says Ajmer Dargah head

Welcoming Army chief Gen M M Naravanes statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Saturday, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah said the force should be ordered to take back PoK. When the Army is prepared, why wait the dargah deewan Zainul Ab...

CWC demands withdrawal of CAA, stopping of NPR process

The Congress Working Committee CWC on Saturday demanded that the Citizenship Amendment Act should be withdrawn and the process of NPR be stopped forthwith, as it accused the BJP government of using its brute majority to impose a divisive an...

Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake

Eds Changes slug Tehran, Jan 11 AP Irans Revolutionary Guard on Saturday acknowledged that it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied ...

RPT -UPDATE 1-Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy rain

Dubai International, one of the worlds busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020