Fire at Mayapuri factory; 23 extinguishers rushed

A fire broke out at a shoe-manufacturing unit in West Delhi's Mayapuri Phase 2 on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No one has been injured, a DFS official said.

The fire department received a call around 5 pm and 23 fire tenders have been pressed into service. Since the factory is located in a congested area, the extinguishers initially faced difficulties in reaching the site, the official said. Around 90 firefighters have been deployed to bring the fire under control, he said.

