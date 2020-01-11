We want to show before the world our country's heritage, to

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a n...
Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...
Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of  a model right un...
In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...
Ukraine International Airlines said on Saturday that its plane that crashed in Iran this week had received no warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat to its safety before it took off en route for Kyiv.At a briefing by its presid...
The death toll from a bombing at a mosque in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta rose to 15 on Saturday, officials said, in an escalation of militant violence. The suicide bombing ripped through the mosque during Friday evening prayer...
Iran said on Saturday its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard, saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert in the tense aftermath of Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Iran had...
Welcoming Army chief Gen M M Naravanes statement on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Saturday, the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah said the force should be ordered to take back PoK. When the Army is prepared, why wait the dargah deewan Zainul Ab...