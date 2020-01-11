Two farmers die in suspected case of intense cold in Rajasthan's Bundi

Two farmers are suspected to have died of cold while watering the crops in their agriculture fields at two separate places in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said. Notably, the region is in the grip of a cold wave for the last few days with minimum temperatures in the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post mortem was done on Saturday morning and investigation under Section 174 of CrPC was initiated to ascertain the reason behind their death, they said. In the first case, the body of Prakesh Gurjar (52) from Dabhaiyo Ka Naya Gaun was found dead in his agriculture field on Friday night when his younger brother went there to give meals for him, Dablana police station house officer Ramvilas Gurjar said.

Prakash had gone to the field to water the standing wheat crop earlier in the evening, the SHO said. The body was handed over to family members after post mortem on Saturday morning and a viscera sample was also collected and sent to a forensic laboratory, he added.

However, the farmer's brother lodged a complaint with the police that Prakesh Gurjar had likely died after being bitten by a poisonous insect in the field. Yet, he added that the actual reason of death would become clear once post mortem and viscera reports arrive.

In the other incident, 35-year-old Durgalal Gurjar, a resident of Neem Ka Kheda village under Bundi Sadar police station limits, was found dead late on Friday night in his agriculture field. He is likely to have died of intense cold while watering the crop but we will know only when the post mortem report comes, Bundi Sadar ASI Arjun Singh said.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post mortem was conducted on Saturday morning and investigation initiated under Section 174 of CrPC, he added.

