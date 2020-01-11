Couple, two kids found dead in house in Odisha

Four members of a family, a couple and their two children, were found dead inside a house at Rajgangpur in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Saturday, police said. The incident came to light when the neighbours of the family complained of foul smell emanating from the closed house, the police said.

The house is located in IT Colony and police personnel found the bodies after breaking open the main door of the house, the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Rajgangpur, G Sahu, said. The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Ranjit Prasad, his wife Kalpana, their 3-year-old daughter and one-and-a-half-year-old son, the police officer said.

The family was last seen on Thursday and no one saw them on Friday, he said, adding, Prasad was an employee of a private company and had shifted to the house only four months ago. Earlier he used to stay in Kansbahal, the officer said.

Though it is suspected that the family committed suicide by consuming poison, the exact reason behind the family's death is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding, the picture will be clear after post-mortem examination. "At this moment, it will be imprudent to comment or conclude anything," the IIC said.

No suicide note was found from the spot, he said..

