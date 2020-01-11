Explosion at chemical factory in Boisar, Maharashtra

A huge explosion took place at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, a police official said. The factory is located at Kolwade village and the explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

Name of the factory and details about casualties, if any, were yet to be ascertained, he said. Boisar, over 100 km from Mumbai, houses a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area..

