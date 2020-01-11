Explosion at chemical factory in Boisar, Maharashtra
A huge explosion took place at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday evening, a police official said. The factory is located at Kolwade village and the explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.
Name of the factory and details about casualties, if any, were yet to be ascertained, he said. Boisar, over 100 km from Mumbai, houses a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boisar
- Maharashtra
- Palghar
- Kolwade village
- Mumbai
- MIDC
ALSO READ
Maharashtra: Year of unlikely alliance, political potboiler
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis joins pro-CAA demonstration at August Kranti Maidan
Maharashtra: Nagpur turns into a hill station, temp plummets to 5.1 degrees Celsius
Pradhan seeks faster implementation of CGD networks in Maharashtra
Ireland PM Varadkar visits his father's village in Maharashtra