Indore administration gives conditional approval for pro-CAA meeting on Jan 12

The district administration on Saturday gave conditional approval for the meeting planned for January 12 in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Dussehra Maidan in Indore. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya along with other members of the party and affiliated organisations are scheduled to take part in the meeting organised by 'Bharat Suraksha Manch'.

Thousands of people are supposed to take part in the meeting scheduled for tomorrow. However, the administration has denied permission for holding any kind of a rally or usage of objectionable slogans, posters, banners, and songs during the meeting.

The use of loudspeakers too has been allowed from 2 to 4 pm only and the organisers have been asked to assign volunteers for maintaining traffic during the meet. The use of slogans that can hurt the sentiments of any caste or religion is also strictly prohibited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.