Amethi distt Cong unit to celebrate Priyanka birthday on Sunday

The Amethi district Congress committee has decided to celebrate the birthday of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 12. Congress' district unit's spokesperson Anil Singh on Saturday said 351 senior party activists from all five assembly segments of Amethi parliamentary constituency will be honoured for their contribution to the party on Priyanka Gandhi's birthday on Sunday.

Amethi parliamentary constituency comprises Amethi, Gauriganj, Tiloi and Jagdishpur (reserved) assembly segments in Amethi district and Salon (reserved) assembly segment in Raebareli district. PTI CORR NAV RAX

