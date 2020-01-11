Maha: Village raided, wood worth Rs 16 lakh seized in Thane

Wood worth Rs 16 lakh illegally cut in jungles in Maharashtra's Thane region have been seized in raids over the past two days, forest officials said on Saturday. The raids started after a man, on January 7, abandoned a bullock cart loaded with expensive teak wood on Khairpada- Ambivili road in Khardi range, said Divisional Conservator of Forests (Shahapur) Vasant Ghule.

"We went to Khairpada village on January 9 and saw loads of teak and other wood varieties stocked illegally. We carried out raids on January 9-10 and uncovered wood hidden in pits, locked houses etc. Nine truckloads of wood worth Rs 16 lakh has been seized," Ghule said. A case has been registered but no arrests have been made so far, he added..

