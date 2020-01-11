2 killed as motorcycle hits tree in UP

Two persons have died after they lost control over their motorcycle and hit a roadside tree in Atarra area of this district, police said on Saturday.

Rahul (27) and Pushpendra Chauhan (30) were on their way back home on Friday when the front tyre of their two-wheeler got punctured and it hit the tree. Both of them died on the spot, SHO of Atarra police station Ramendra Tiwari said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.