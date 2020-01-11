2 die in car-truck collision in UP's Mathura

Two persons were killed and as many injured in a collision between a car and a truck near Bajna here, police said on Saturday. Deepak (22) and Kapil (23) were residents of Hodal in Haryana and died in the crash that occurred on late Friday night, a police officer said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The injured-- Abhishek and Rohit have been hospitalised, he said. According to police, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

