Republic day parade to be conducted in Vizag

  • Updated: 11-01-2020 21:59 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 21:59 IST
As it is gearing up to move its administrative base soon, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday decided to conduct the Republic Day Parade in the port city of Visakhapatnam on January 26. The decision to organise the official Republic Day function in Visakhapatnam was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, official sources said.

Accordingly, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan has been informed of the decision while the Visakhapatnam district administration has been asked to make necessary arrangements for the ceremonial event. The RD Parade will be conducted on the famous Ramakrishna Beach in the so-called City of Destiny, the sources added.

Focus has been on Visakhapatnam ever since the Chief Minister hinted last month that it could soon become the "executive capital" of the state. It is expected that all government offices, including the state Secretariat, will be shifted to Visakhapatnam before the first half of the current year.

After the state bifurcation in June 2014, the previous Telugu Desam Party government conducted Independence Day and Republic Day functions in different towns and cities, though over the last two years Vijayawada, part of the capital region Amaravati, remained the venue for ceremonial events. PTI DBV BN BN.

