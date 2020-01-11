Cop suspended for sending lewd messages to woman colleague

A traffic police constable in Nagpur was suspended on Friday for sending lewd messages to a married woman colleague, an official said. Constable Nandkishore Tayde was suspended after Indore police inspector sent a report to DCP (Traffic) Chinmay Pandit, he said.

"Tayde was sending objectionable messages to the woman constable. Her husband, also a policeman, picked up a fight with Tayde on January 6. Both sustained injuries in the fight. After an inquiry, Tayde was placed under suspension," he added...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.