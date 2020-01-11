6 dead in bus accident in Gujarat's Junagarh
At least six people died and around 20 people were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Junagarh on Saturday.
The incident took place near Visavadar. The driver was reportedly drunk when the incident took place. (ANI)
