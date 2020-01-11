Two officials booked as tehsil's revenue records go missing: SDM

Fourteen bags containing revenue records of Ghorawal tehsil of the Sonbhadra district have gone missing, prompting the district administration to lodge a criminal case against two revenue officials, said an official. "Fourteen out of the 35 bags of revenue records have gone missing. In this connection, an FIR has been registered against two officials -- Akhilesh Chandra and Rajendra Prasad," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prakash Chandra.

"Both of them are facing charges of trying to grab the gram sabha land through forged signatures," the SDM said.

