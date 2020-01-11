Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kannauj road accident: Passenger files FIR against driver for 'rash driving'

One of the passengers who was travelling on the double-decker bus which collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district and subsequently went up in flames, has filed an FIR against the bus driver for 'driving negligently'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 23:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 23:28 IST
Kannauj road accident: Passenger files FIR against driver for 'rash driving'
A forensics team visited the bus in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One of the passengers who was travelling on the double-decker bus which collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district and subsequently went up in flames, has filed an FIR against the bus driver for 'driving negligently'. Police along with special teams have started searching for the driver. The case has been filed in Chhibramau Kotwali.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over the death of passengers in the Kannauj road accident and that the incident shows 'shortcomings of BJP' and demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. "Soon after the bus caught fire, we sent our party workers there to provide aid. Under BJP's tenure, the bus was built in the wrong way as its size was over-exceeded, a wrong permit was given and the bus was overloaded. The bus was driven at a higher speed. This shows the shortcomings of the BJP government," Yadav said while speaking to reporters.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in Kannauj accident, Akhilesh demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that he is "deeply saddened by the mishap" and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Adityanath had announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident. He also sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate.

The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames. As many as 20 passengers are feared dead in the accident. Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said that 25 passengers were safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

UPDATE 5-Boeing's ousted CEO departs with $62 mln, even without severance pay

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing drug addict brother in Delhi

A 19-year-old man was arrested for killing his elder brother who was a drug addict in northeast Delhis Karawal Nagar, police said on Saturday. The accuseds father too was arrested for helping in disposing of the body of his elder son, they ...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 19:30 GMT/14:30 ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of XX 730 p.m. GMT 230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complann...

UPDATE 2-U.S., China agree to semi-annual talks aimed at reforms, resolving disputes

The United States and China have agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between the two countries, a process abandoned at the start of the Trump administration as a trade conflict between the countries esca...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Iran's statement it downed Ukrainian plane

Iran said on Saturday its military had shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard in a disastrous mistake, saying air defenses were fired in error while on alert after Iranian missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq. Iran had previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020