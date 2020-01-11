Kannauj road accident: Passenger files FIR against driver for 'rash driving'

One of the passengers who was travelling on the double-decker bus which collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district and subsequently went up in flames, has filed an FIR against the bus driver for 'driving negligently'. Police along with special teams have started searching for the driver. The case has been filed in Chhibramau Kotwali.

Earlier today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav blamed the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over the death of passengers in the Kannauj road accident and that the incident shows 'shortcomings of BJP' and demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. "Soon after the bus caught fire, we sent our party workers there to provide aid. Under BJP's tenure, the bus was built in the wrong way as its size was over-exceeded, a wrong permit was given and the bus was overloaded. The bus was driven at a higher speed. This shows the shortcomings of the BJP government," Yadav said while speaking to reporters.

Expressing profound grief over the loss of lives in Kannauj accident, Akhilesh demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that he is "deeply saddened by the mishap" and wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Adityanath had announced Rs 2 lakh each compensation for the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those grievously injured in the incident. He also sought a report of the incident from the District Magistrate.

The accident took place after a double-decker bus carrying at least 45 passengers collided with a truck at Dewar Marg in Kannauj district here late on Friday and subsequently went up in flames. As many as 20 passengers are feared dead in the accident. Inspector-General of Police, Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal said that 25 passengers were safely rescued from the bus and are either receiving treatment at local hospitals or have been discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

