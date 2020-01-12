Left Menu
Delhi police chief takes stock of force preparedness ahead of R Day function, assembly poll

  New Delhi
  Updated: 12-01-2020 00:41 IST
The police chief also stressed upon the prominent visibility and presence of police force in all sensitive areas. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Saturday took stock of the police preparedness for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and ongoing election process for the assembly of the national capital. Patnaik reviewed the police readiness on various fronts, including its anti-terror measures ahead of the R Day celebrations, in interaction with sub-divisional police officers and station house officers, during which he also passed a slew of instruction to his personnel.

He specifically cautioned officers to ensure strict compliance of the model code of conduct which is in force following the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. "During the assembly elections, both law and order and security related issues should be closely monitored," an officials statement, quoted Patnaik as telling the assistant commissioners and police inspectors, the chiefs of sub-divisions and police stations respectively, during the meeting.

"There should be proper communication with the organizer of rallies, meetings, and events. A close watch on musclemen, movement of anti-social elements in the border area, bootleggers, illegal weapons was stressed upon. Members of Aman Committee and Police Mitras be activated and must make excellent use of them for effective policing," the statement said, quoting Patnaik. The police chief also stressed upon the prominent visibility and presence of police force in all sensitive areas.

"The visible group patrolling with firearms in the vulnerable areas should be carried out to check the potential troublemakers. Meetings and processions should be covered with armed staff. Complaints and calls related to the election be handled promptly," the statement added. The police chief also lauded the role of his constabulary and field officials in tackling the law and order situation in recent days amid the widespread protests against recent changes in the citizenship law and on-campus violence in JNU.

He complimented the police staff for putting "extra hard work" in dealing with the law and order issues in the last three-four weeks and "rising to the occasion". "They performed long-hour duties amid biting cold," he said while seeing to ensure that the welfare measures of police personnel are not neglected.

"Despite hard-pressed duties, the welfare of staff should also be constantly taken care of to keep their morale high," he said. Patnaik also stressed upon tenants verification, checking of hotels and guest houses, security arrangement for market areas and malls besides religious places.

"A sufficient number of reserve staff with anti riots gear should be kept ready to deal with any unforeseen situation. Despite hard-pressed duties, the welfare of staff should also be constantly taken care of to keep their morale high," Patnaik said.

