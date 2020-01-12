Left Menu
Three held for killing friend after joyride

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gurgaon
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 01:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 01:09 IST
Three held for killing friend after joyride
The police registered the case on victim Arshad Khan's wife, who told police that her husband's three friends, Julekar, Rizwan and Lukman of Gurgaon, had visited their residence in Sahibabad on January 7. Image Credit: ANI

The Gurgaon police have arrested three men for allegedly killing one of their friends after a joyride in an Audi car borrowed by the victim. The police registered the case on victim Arshad Khan's wife, who told police that her husband's three friends, Julekar, Rizwan and Lukman of Gurgaon, had visited their residence in Sahibabad on January 7.

Khan's widow said her husband later went out with his friends on a joyride on an Audi car that he borrowed from his other friend Shahrukh Khan. As her husband did not return the car to his friend till late evening that day, Shahrukh called him up and asked to return the car.

On phone, Arshad told Shahrukh that his friends were insisting upon him to take liquor, failing which they were threatening to kill him, the victim's wife told police. Hearing Arshad's terrified voice, Shahrukh informed the victim's younger brother Gulab that his brother could be in trouble.

As Gulab called up Arshad on hearing this, his phone went unanswered, following which they reported the matter to police. As the police swung into action, it found Arshad's body the next day in Sushant Lok with the Audi car abandoned a few hundred meters away from there.

During the investigation, the police also found a Facebook post of the three accused taking a joyride in Audi with Arshad. This led the police to trace the trio and arrest them, said Gurgaon Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan.

Bokan said the three accused also led to the recovery of Arshad's mobile phone, which they had thrown into a drain in the Sushant Lok area. Bokan said the police have found two others too involved in the crime and is likely to arrest them before soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

