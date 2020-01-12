Tremors felt in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

An earthquake measuring 3.4 hit Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Sunday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 5 km northeast in Kangra district, the MeT department said. The tremors were felt in and around the Kangra district at 11.55 am, it said.

There are no immediate reports of any casualty or damage to property.

