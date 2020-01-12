Last of the 4 illegal apartment complexes demolished in Kochi

The last of the four illegal apartment complexes here was razed down through controlled implosion method on Sunday, marking the completion of the demolition drive against the waterfront high rises ordered by the Supreme Court over three months ago. The 55-meter high "Golden Kayaloram", the smallest among the four buildings constructed violating the Coastal Regulation Zone norms, was demolished at around 2.30 pm.

The Jain Coral Cove, also 55-metre high, was demolished at around 11.03 am. On Saturday, two complexes -- H2O Holy Faith and the twin towers of Alfa Serene -- were razed down.

The apex court had held all the four were built in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms and ordered their demolition..

