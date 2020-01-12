Youth Congress carries out 'peace march' in Delhi

The Congress' youth wing carried out a 'peace march' in Delhi on Sunday to express solidarity with those who have raised their voices against various issues despite facing police "brutality". The Youth Congress organized the march at Lutyens' Delhi to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary, which is also observed as National Youth Day.

The march started from Mandi House till the Youth Congress office on Raisina Road with some of the volunteers dressed as Swami Vivekananda. According to the Youth Congress, the march was in solidarity with the "brave citizens" who have been raising their voices against various contentious issues even in the face of police "brutality" across the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.