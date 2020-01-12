3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama
Three militants were killed in an encounter security forces in Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Gulshanpora area of Tral in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
He said as the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter. In the encounter, three militants were killed, the official said, adding further details were awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
