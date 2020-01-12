Mizoram seeks UN's help to boost horticulture

The Mizoram government has sought assistance from the United Nations to boost horticulture in the state, official sources said on Sunday. Mizo National Front (MNF) MLA F Lalnunmawia, who is the vice-chairman of the state horticulture development board, paid a visit to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) regional office in Bangkok last week and met its officials, official sources said.

During his meeting with the FAO regional coordinator for Asia and Pacific Xiangjun Yao and other officials, Lalnunmawia urged the UN agency to extend technical support to Mizoram in order to augment fruits and vegetable production and set up processing units and markets, they said. Lalnunmawia also informed the UN officials about the state's efforts to successfully implement the flagship program -- Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) -- and sought better cooperation from the UN agency.

The FAO officials suggested Lalnunmawia to submit concept paper through Union ministry of agriculture and the FAO office in India, official sources said They also told the legislator their willingness to hold talks for future cooperation, the sources added. Lalnunmawia was accompanied by Mizoram Youth Commission chairman Vanlaltanpuia and state planning secretary C Lalsangzuala, among others.

