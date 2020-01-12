Left Menu
Inculcate Swami Vivekananda's teachings in life, says Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday called upon the youth of the state to inculcate Swami Vivekananda's teachings of sensitivity, sacrifice, and commitment in their lives and urged them to work towards serving the nation. Paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Youth Day, Soren said the monk's ideals are relevant in present times and instil strength and positivity among the youth.

He said the youth should work with confidence to accomplish their goals. "Jharkhand can establish a new dimension in development based on the strength of the youth...Swami Vivekananda Ji had shown the path of the welfare of humanity to the world," Soren said.

