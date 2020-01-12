Man held at New Delhi Railway station with over 90-kg cannabis

A 24-year-old man has been arrested from New Delhi Railway Station with over 90 kg of cannabis which had arrived in his name from Howrah in West Bengal through the railways' parcel service, police said on Sunday. The 96.5 kg cannabis was packed in six iron cylinder typically used for storing and transporting chemicals, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said the sealed cylinders, smeared with grease, were in turn packed in jute bags to give an impression that those were machine parts. Usman received the six cylinders which arrived on Poorva Express on Friday and was transporting those on a hand-pulled cart when he was held by the Railway Police Force, Singh said.

During interrogation, the suspect, a resident of Bhagwanpura in Samaypur Badli, disclosed that about one month ago he met a person in Burari who lured him to work for him. All Usman had to do was to receiving parcel in his name and deliver those to that person, the DCP said. Usman was produced before a duty magistrate and sent to judicial custody till Sunday. Police will seek custody of the accused to further interrogate him and nab other persons involved in the racket, the police officer said.

