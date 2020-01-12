Youth Congress takes out 'peace march' in Delhi

Congress youth wing took out a "peace march" in Delhi on Sunday to express solidarity with those who have raised their voices against various issues despite facing police "brutality". The Indian Youth Congress organised the march in Lutyens' Delhi to commemorate Swami Vivekananda's 157th birth anniversary, which is also observed as the National Youth Day.

Some of the volunteers were dressed as Swami Vivekananda during the march, which began at Mandi House and concluded at Youth Congress office on Raisina Road. Several tableaus depicted the life and messages of love, peace, harmony spread by Swami Vivekananda. According to Youth Congress, the march was in solidarity with the "brave citizens" who have been raising their voices against various contentious issues even in the face of police "brutality" across the country.

The march was led by IYC President Srinivas BV, who said, "Swami Vivekananda held up the idea of nationalism based on oneness and unity of people and today, there are elements in the country who are trying to dilute his idea by breaking this unity." "People of this country are witnessing a dictatorial regime where the British policy of divide and rule is seen being imposed. Leaders have forgotten the core philosophy and idea of these masters," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.