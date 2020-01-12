Left Menu
Truck terminal at Arunachal's Lekhi to be operational soon: Nakap Nalo

  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 20:41 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 20:22 IST
Image Credit: Flickr / Chris Price

The Inter-State Truck Terminal (ISTT) at Lekhi along National Highway-415 would be made operational soon, state minister Nakap Nalo said. The Rs 6.35-crore project, first of its kind in the state, was initiated in 2009.

Nalo, accompanied by other officials, inspected the terminal construction works on Saturday. He asked land donor-cum-contractor Techi Joseph to complete electrification and install CCTV cameras, though originally it was not included in the project.

Techi said that he donated 32,000 sq mtr lands for the project in 2009 and it has been lying idle for lack of funds since 2012..

