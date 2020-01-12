Left Menu
3 dead as snowfall continue in hill states of north India

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 12-01-2020 20:31 IST
  • Created: 12-01-2020 20:31 IST
A student was among three persons dead as snowfall battered the hill states of north India on Sunday, while scattered rainfall is likely in the plains over the next few days due to western disturbances, officials said. In Kashmir, fresh snowfall threw life out of gear and disrupted flight operations at the Srinagar airport, officials said.

A group of seven students of the Industrial Training Institute, Barkot, had got stranded during heavy snowfall in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. One of them, an 18-year-old boy, died while six others were rescued by the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), officials said.

In Shimla, a man died after skidding on a slippery road, while another person died while clearing snow in the Himachal Pradesh capital. The body of 59-year-old Mahipal was found on stairs near Luv-Kush Chowk in the morning.

Sunil Kumar, 32, died and driver Ram Kumar was injured while removing snow as the earthmoving machine hired by the public works department (PWD) fell into a gorge on Saturday in Shimla's Nerwa police station area, the police said. The weather department said heavy rain, snowfall may occur in several parts Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Thursday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was 7.1 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The air quality index (AQI) was in the 'very poor' category at 327. The IMD has forecast cloudy sky with light rain in Delhi on Monday.

The minimum temperatures rose and hovered close to or above normal at several places in Punjab and Haryana, giving a relief to the people from the ongoing cold conditions. The minimum temperature in Chandigarh was 9.4 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, a meteorological department official said

Moderate to heavy snowfall continued in most parts of Kashmir. The plains received light to moderate snowfall, while the higher reaches of the Valley, Jammu and Ladakh experienced heavy snowfall. The snowfall affected flight operations at Srinagar airport as no flight was able to land till about noon.

Airline IndiGo cancelled all flights to and fro Srinagar for the day, an official said. The minimum temperature across Jammu region rose by several degrees to settle above the season's average due to overcast conditions, an official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.3 degrees Celsius, up by 5.4 degrees from the previous night's 3.9 degrees Celsius, the official said The weather department has forecast heavy rains and moderate to heavy snowfall at isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir till Tuesday.

It has also forecast dense fog at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. There was a marginal increase in the minimum temperature at most places in Rajasthan, the meteorological department said.

Light snowfall and rain in some parts of Himachal Pradesh occurred in last 24 hours. The meteorological department has issued orange and yellow warning for Monday and Thursday of heavy rain, snowfall in the state. PTI TEAM HMB

